Hookstead Reviews Pacifico After Massive Beer Rankings Backlash, And He’s Not Happy

The readers demanded a review of Pacifico, and I am happy to announce we got it done.

As many of you know (because you all lit me up on social media and at David.Hookstead@outkick.com), I did a breakdown of Mexican beers last weekend. It was an idea Kinsey and I had been kicking around, and we pulled the trigger.

What's the best Mexican beer?



I ranked six different Mexican beers with two HUGE wildcards and number one is guaranteed to upset a lot of people.



FULL RANKINGS: https://t.co/g1hAgz1QOp pic.twitter.com/ljoJzLL0vW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 13, 2024

Why not, right? If we’re going to drink beer, we might as well do it with the OutKick family. However, the reception was a bit icy.

Countless people let me know that I don’t know anything about beer – Mexican or otherwise – and one of the biggest reasons why boiled down to a single issue:

Pacifico wasn’t on the list.

OutKick fans, I heard your complaints about not including Pacifico in my Mexican beers review.



Stay tuned……. pic.twitter.com/KHyaMgbzjt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 19, 2024

Is Pacifico worth it?

Now, the reason why Pacifico wasn’t on the original list is pretty simple. It’s not readily available where I live. That’s just a fact. It’s very hard to find near the Hookstead Compound (location classified), and I had to stick with what I could get.

However, due to the nonstop complaining, I decided to go find some. Little did I know I would soon be in the fight for my life.

I tried Pacifico after massive backlash from the readers about my beer rankings. (Credit: David Hookstead)

See, where I live is currently getting hammered with a snow storm unlike anything we’ve seen in years. Could I have just stayed inside where it’s nice and warm with the Modelos I already have? Sure, but if the boys in the Battle of the Bulge could hold the line in insane winter conditions against the Germans, then I can put my cold weather gear on and trek outside until I find some Pacifico. At the very least, I don’t have enemy artillery falling on my head.

After a journey that rivaled “Lord of the Rings,” I was back to the compound with a fresh six pack of Pacifico. Did I like it? Did I hate it? Smash the play button below, and find out for yourself.

There you have it, folks. It’s not bad at all. In fact, I could easily drink several, but once you factor in the price, I simply can’t put it ahead of Modelo. What’s your reaction or do you have a beer you’d like to see us review? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.