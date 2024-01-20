Hookstead Reviews Pacifico After Massive Beer Rankings Backlash, And He’s Not Happy

Videos by OutKick
The readers demanded a review of Pacifico, and I am happy to announce we got it done.
As many of you know (because you all lit me up on social media and at David.Hookstead@outkick.com), I did a breakdown of Mexican beers last weekend. It was an idea Kinsey and I had been kicking around, and we pulled the trigger.
Why not, right? If we’re going to drink beer, we might as well do it with the OutKick family. However, the reception was a bit icy.
Countless people let me know that I don’t know anything about beer – Mexican or otherwise – and one of the biggest reasons why boiled down to a single issue:
Pacifico wasn’t on the list.
Is Pacifico worth it?
Now, the reason why Pacifico wasn’t on the original list is pretty simple. It’s not readily available where I live. That’s just a fact. It’s very hard to find near the Hookstead Compound (location classified), and I had to stick with what I could get.
However, due to the nonstop complaining, I decided to go find some. Little did I know I would soon be in the fight for my life.
See, where I live is currently getting hammered with a snow storm unlike anything we’ve seen in years. Could I have just stayed inside where it’s nice and warm with the Modelos I already have? Sure, but if the boys in the Battle of the Bulge could hold the line in insane winter conditions against the Germans, then I can put my cold weather gear on and trek outside until I find some Pacifico. At the very least, I don’t have enemy artillery falling on my head.
After a journey that rivaled “Lord of the Rings,” I was back to the compound with a fresh six pack of Pacifico. Did I like it? Did I hate it? Smash the play button below, and find out for yourself.
There you have it, folks. It’s not bad at all. In fact, I could easily drink several, but once you factor in the price, I simply can’t put it ahead of Modelo. What’s your reaction or do you have a beer you’d like to see us review? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.