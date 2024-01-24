Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Roasted For Prohibition Era-Inspired Outfit

Videos by OutKick
Tyrese Haliburton looks swanky … by Prohibition Era standards.
Haliburton, a star on the Indiana Pacers, is currently sidelined due to injury. Hali’s still showing up to games in support of his team. But on Tuesday, Haliburton’s courtside, ridiculous outfit stole headlines.
He showed up to Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets wearing a newsboy cap and a sleeveless vest — appearing as the love child of a photographer and a 1930s trolley operator.
The Pacers star didn’t look as ridiculous as a Russell Westbrook or Stefon Diggs.
Still, the outfit’s curation showed clear deliberation behind the look, so … just what the hell was he thinking? Everything about the ensemble shouted, Extra! Extra! Read all about it …
Fashion police on X launched scathing criticisms of Haliburton’s Boardwalk Empire-inspired outfit.
“Dave Chappelle introducing the musical guest after a Chappelle Show episode,” one commenter remarked on Haliburton’s costume.
“‘Beat it, toots!’ a** fit,” another online person added.
Additionally, “When you get the under on the Jack Dempsey fight at 22.5 and see them going into the 23rd round.”
The Pacers received a one-way ticket to Palookaville, losing 114-109 to Denver.
Social Media Reactions To Haliburton’s Outfit:
