Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon to Boston Celtics in Trade: Report

The Boston Celtics have acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers, solidifying their need for a point guard.

The report comes from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who reports that the Celtics will send Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Pacers.

Celtics are also including Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan in the trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Brogdon has spent the last three seasons in Indiana, signing a two-year, $45 million extension in October.

It’s a big move for Boston, who sorely lacked a guard capable of running the offense in their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. In Boston’s Game 6 loss, the Celtics had 23 turnovers, leading to 27 points for Golden State.

Brogdon played in 36 games for Indiana last year, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

According to ESPN, Danilo Gallinari is also expected to sign with the Celtics after clearing waivers.

Both moves keep the Celtics on pace with the Milwaukee Bucks, who re-signed Bobby Portis while adding Joe Ingles on Thursday.

In other NBA news, Zach LaVine has reportedly re-signed with the Chicago Bulls, inking a new 5-year, $215 million max contract on Friday. The Bulls made the postseason last year for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.