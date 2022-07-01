Pac-12 to ‘Explore All Expansion Options’ Following UCLA, USC Departure to Big Ten

The Pac-12 Conference isn’t going to go down without a fight following the news on Thursday that UCLA and USC will bolt the conference for the Big Ten in 2024.

The news of the departure sent shockwaves throughout the world of college athletics, as the two preeminent West Coast powers made the decision to head for greener pastures.

On Friday, the ten remaining Pac-12 schools met, and stated that they “remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes.”

“The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options,” the Pac-12 said in a statement.

The future is now quite murky for the remaining schools in the Pac-12 as conference realignment continues to shake up the landscape of college athletics.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten told Pac-12 schools Oregon and Washington that the conference is “standing pat for now.”

“While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics, and leadership in supporting student-athletes that we’re confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future,” the Pac-12 said in a statement on Thursday. “The Pac-12 is home to many of the world’s best universities, athletic programs and alumni, representing one of the most dynamic regions in the United States. We’ve long been known as the Conference of Champions, and we’re unwavering in our commitment to extend that title.”

In recent months, the SEC has added Oklahoma and Texas, while the Big 12 has responded by adding UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.