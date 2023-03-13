PAC-12 Expected To Land New Media Deal Before End Of March: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

It turns out the PAC-12 might actually see some light at the end of the tunnel.

George Kliavkoff and the conference have so far very publicly failed to land a media deal, and it’s put the future of the conference up in the air.

If a new deal can’t be reached, there’s a very real chance the PAC-12 could collapse. Now, it appears some kind of deal might be reached.

Forbes reported “a deal is expected before the end of March,” and streaming giants Apple and Amazon are expected to be in the mix. ESPN could also end up in the deal, which will feature mostly streaming games, according to the same report.

Will the PAC-12 land a new media deal? (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Will the PAC-12 survive?

The PAC-12’s immediate goal is to earn roughly $31.7 million annually per conference member. Why does that need to be the number? That’s what the Big 12 has locked down for its members.

Brett Yormark has been crystal clear he wants to expand west. That means coming for the PAC-12. Without a deal, he’ll have an opening.

To make matters even more complex, Oregon and Washington reportedly believe the Big Ten will welcome them with open arms.

Will this new deal change that? Let’s look at some basic numbers. Oregon and Washington reportedly believe roughly $40 million annually could be waiting for them in the B1G.

Why would the Ducks and Huskies agree to anything less than that to stay in the PAC-12? That doesn’t make a ton of sense. It doesn’t really add up at all.

As we’ve said many times here at OutKick, it’s a very fluid situation. Things can quickly change. If a deal is done by the end of March, the details will be incredibly important. How much money? Is it equal splits? How long is the deal? Those are all questions fans will want answered immediately.

Will the PAC-12 survive? (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

While there have been a lot of concerning signs, this is another signal the PAC-12 might make it.