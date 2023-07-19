PAC-12 Nearing New Media Deal, Might Make Fatal Mistake

Videos by OutKick

The PAC-12 reportedly will land a new media deal at some point in the “near future.”

The West Coast conference has been attempting to land a new media deal for nearly a year, and it seems like fans have been on a constant loop of “there will be a new media deal within a few weeks.”

It’s very similar to “two weeks to flatten the curve.” So much talk. Such little results. However, it appears a resolution might actually be happening with August right around the corner.

The PAC-12’s new media deal will likely be a mix of streaming and traditional broadcast, and is expected to be in the same ballpark as the ACC and Big 12, according to ESPN. A source told ESPN the deal will be public in the “near future” and that the “patience” shown by the remaining members “is about to pay off.”

PAC-12 reportedly closing in on a new media deal. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Is streaming games a terrible idea?

It’s not clear right now what traditional broadcast networks might be airing PAC-12 games under the new game, but the streaming partner is almost certainly Apple or Amazon.

While Apple and Amazon both have deep pockets and can pay anything, taking a bigger check to be on streaming over a smaller one to remain on traditional TV might prove to be a fatal mistake.

Your casual college football fan can hop on ESPN late at night and catch some PAC-12 action. There’s no extra fees or anything outside of what a person might pay for cable.

Will people really pay a fee to Amazon or Apple to watch Oregon State and Washington State play? I’m very skeptical.

PAC-12 reportedly nearing a new media deal. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Putting a lot of games on streaming seems like a great way to lose relevance. Yes, the PAC-12 might be paid roughly what Big 12 teams get – $31.7 million annually – but what is being relegated to streaming worth it?

This seems like an experiment that could have a really bad outcome.

Will the PAC-12’s new media deal save the conference? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see the final details, but moving a bunch of games to streaming just seems like an unbelievably bad idea for a P5 team.

college footballNCAA FootballPac-12

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply