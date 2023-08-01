PAC-12 Media Deal Being Presented Tuesday As The Conference Fights To Survive: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The PAC-12’s future might be decided in the coming hours.

The West Coast conference is currently fighting to avoid complete and utter collapse following Colorado voting to join the Big 12 in 2024.

It’s believed several more schools could follow if the media deal turns out to be as bad as expected. Well, fans might not have to wait long to see what happens.

Dennis Dodd reported the media will be presented to the remaining nine members at some point Tuesday. His reporting follows Pete Thamel’s reporting that Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are expected to act as a block. If one goes, expect all three to go.

“I don’t see any of them having the fortitude to break up the PAC-12 themselves. They’ll break as three. It’s either going to be all three leave, or none leave,” an unnamed source told ESPN.

The PAC-12 is on the brink.

It appears the PAC-12’s fate could be decided by the end of the day. Will more teams follow Colorado or will commissioner George Kliavkoff be able to convince the nine remaining members to stay?

Right now, it definitely doesn’t look good. The Big 12 can pay every single new member $31.7 million annually. There’s a chance the PAC-12’s new media deal doesn’t break the low $20 million range.

Furthermore, there is a University of Arizona regents meeting today. The meeting includes an executive session, according to Dodd.

It could mean nothing. It could mean everything. Read into that as much as you’d like.

USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten in 2024 and Colorado is joining the Big 12 the same year. The PAC-12 is in huge trouble.

The conference went from being one of the most prestigious in America to possibly not existing by this time next year.

It’s truly amazing how badly George Kliavkoff and PAC-12 leaders handled this situation. Colorado was the first domino to fall.

As a betting man, the safe bet seems to bet on more following. The good news is fans will have a resolution soon. Keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.