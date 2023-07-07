Paul Finebaum Predicts PAC-12 Is ‘In Big Trouble’ No Matter What Happens With Media Deal

Videos by OutKick

Paul Finebaum thinks the PAC-12’s days of chaos aren’t nearing an end.

The West Coast-based conference has been attempting to land a new media deal, and the situation has been nothing short of a disaster. The PAC-12 doesn’t have a new media rights contract, despite official claiming for months one is right around the corner.

There’s also been nonstop rumors Colorado could return to the Big 12 and Oregon and Washington are holding out hope for Big Ten invites.

The PAC-12 remains consumed by chaos. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The PAC-12 continues to deal with nonstop chaos.

Now, Finebaum doesn’t think the carnage and chaos can be extinguished no matter what happens with the conference’s media rights.

“I don’t think they’ll be able to put those fires out. Even with a new deal. Even if it’s with Apple or Amazon or some, you know, cobbled together group, they’re still in big trouble,” Finebaum said during an interview with John Ourand.

Finebaum on the Pac-12: "They're still in big trouble."



Listen to the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media podcast here:

Apple: https://t.co/ilNU5z7ZHx

Spotify: https://t.co/Sq4hx8zLFT

Google: https://t.co/bmvnTXCWU3 pic.twitter.com/6aUkSNVHLQ — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 5, 2023

Paul Finebaum thinks George Kliavkoff’s conference is “in big trouble.”

It’s hard to disagree with Finebaum’s assessment of the situation for the PAC-12. The conference seems to be nearing a cliff.

How long has George Kliavkoff and other PAC-12 officials tried to convince people everything is fine? You can only preach calmness in choppy water for so long without showing results.

The PAC-12 doesn’t have a new media deal, USC and UCLA are leaving for the Big Ten in 2024, the conference’s value appears to be comically low, the Big 12 is barking at the gates and Oregon and Washington would leave in heartbeat for the Big Ten.

Will Oregon leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten? (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

It’s truly a disaster for the PAC-12. That’s not to say something couldn’t be done. There’s a chance the conference could reach a new media deal.

The question is would it be a enough to keep the bigger brands in the conference? Why would Oregon or Washington agree to bad deal? Why would Colorado sign anything that’s less than the $31.7 million they could get annually in the Big 12?

Will Colorado join the Big 12? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

These are questions fans are waiting to be answered. As Finebaum predicted, the PAC-12 is likely in massive trouble no matter how the new media deal shakes out. It’s a harsh assessment, but it appears to be accurate as of now.