PAC-12 Commissioner Promises Huge Payday, But People Aren’t Buying It

PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff continues to do his best to convince people everything is fine.

The PAC-12 is now in major trouble after the Big 12 reached a new media deal extension with Fox and ESPN. The extension will pay just under $2.3 billion over six years once the current deal expires in 2024-25.

With the Big 12 having guaranteed cash and total school payments expected to exceed $50 million, Kliavkoff now has to scramble to create a landscape that is equally as attractive to PAC-12 members.

Will George Kliavkoff keep the PAC-12 together? (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Jason Scheer reported Kliavkoff is trying to convince schools the baseline is $35-$40 million in payouts. However, Scheer added “sources within the conference are skeptical to say the least” at what Kliavkoff is trying to sell.

George Kliavkoff is telling schools in the Pac-12 it will make $35-40 million baseline.



Sources within the conference are skeptical to say the least from what I have been told. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) October 31, 2022

What will happen with the PAC-12?

The fate of the PAC-12 is without question one of the biggest stories in college sports. Yet, it seems like the situation is only getting a fraction of the attention it deserves.

With the Big 12 now financially secure (and getting a slight financial boost), all eyes are on the PAC-12 to see what Kliavkoff can do.

CORVALLIS, OR – OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver De’zhaun Stribling #88 of the Washington State Cougars is tackled by the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

If he’s really telling schools the baseline for revenue payouts is $40 million, he might not be living in reality. How is he getting to that number?

The PAC-12 might not have the same members in a few years. What network is going to throw a ton of money at it? Plus, once UCLA and USC join the Big Ten in 2024, you can expect football revenue to drop significantly.

Will the PAC-12 survive USC And UCLA leaving? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The fact schools or people associated with the conference are running to the media to undercut Kliavkoff’s messaging tells you everything you need to know. The situation has been bad for months, and appears to be getting worse. Until fans see dollar amounts in writing and signed off on, there’s no reason to believe the PAC-12 is getting a big new deal.