PAC-12 Commissioner Makes Comical Comment About Deion Sanders

PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks Deion Sanders will boost the conference’s new media deal.

Colorado hired Sanders last Sunday, and his time with the Buffaloes is already off to a very hot start. In his first full team meeting, he informed some players that it might be time to run to the portal because he’s bringing his own guys.

Deion Sanders has been a content machine and it’s been less than a week.

Well, Kliavkoff thinks the former NFL star coaching in the conference will help the league negotiate its new media deal.

Yes, the PAC-12 commissioner is hoping adding a single coach boosts the conference’s media deal.

Can Deion Sanders save the PAC-12?

It’s hard to imagine Deion Sanders will impact media negotiations at all. Coaches come and go all the time.

They either take new jobs or get fired if things go south. Coaching is a very fluid profession, and no network is dumb enough to tie a financial offer to a single coach.

That’d be the definition of crazy. Deion Sanders could have two amazing seasons and then bolt for a different conference. Your average fan understands this. How does George Kliavkoff – who is responsible for an entire conference – not get this basic logic?

Furthermore, Colorado has been terrible the past few seasons. The Buffaloes have been unbelievably bad.

The last double digit win season game in 2016, and the program hasn’t won more than five games in a season since. This year, the team finished 1-11. Yet, Deion Sanders joining is supposed to boost the entire conference’s media deal? Yeah, that’s a tough sell. That’s a very tough sell to believe.

There’s no doubt Sanders has been great for Colorado and bringing attention to the PAC-12. However, Kliavkoff might want to recalibrate his expectations.