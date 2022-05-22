P.J. Tucker Instantly Became A Meme After Game 3’s Flop

“That’s Denzel-ish right there,” Mark Jackson said following a PJ Tucker’s Game 3 flop. A statement we’ve grown accustomed to for those of us still watching the NBA. Down right pathetic and if this league plans to save face, the least they could do is stop basketball from turning into soccer.

Basketball fan not, just about anyone would acknowledge this forearm from Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wasn’t enough to send a player flying — especially a man of PJ Tucker’s stature. He was barely touched yet we still see flops like this because they’re rewarding. Commissioner Adam Silver hasn’t done anything about it yet, so why stop? Making a fool of yourself for the night just might give the Celtics’ biggest offensive weapon an extra foul, possibly impacting the outcome of the series.

Honestly, this is what players should be doing until the league decides they’re putting a foot down. Until then, we’ll watch behemoth human beings with five percent body fat hitting the deck after minimal contact. It’s practically WWE out here.

The Miami Heat would go on to win Game 3 109-103. Guess the ball does lie?