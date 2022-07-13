Ozzie Guillen Goes Off on MLB Reporter; Challenges Him To Fight

Ozzie Guillén has been known as someone who gets a bit “hot under the collar” at times. It appears that “at times” has struck again.
This story begins with Guillén making postgame comments following the White Sox’ afternoon loss yesterday. It was the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians.
In case you’re not aware, Guillén is now a studio analyst for NBC Sports Chicago. Appearing on the team’s postgame show, he referred to current Sox manager Tony LaRussa as “Rick Renteria with credentials.”
Many people were unhappy with his comments, but a rather mundane tweet from New York Post MLB columnist Jon Heyman got Guillén FIRED UP. Heyman, perhaps jokingly, mused that Guillén was angling for La Russa’s job on the postgame show.
Here’s where things start to go off the rails. Guillén begins with a reply directly to Heyman’s tweet and suggests that Heyman hates on him because he’s Latino, among other things.
He follows that up with a second reply, this time clarifying that he has “always defended Tony [LaRussa]” and loves “the guy in many ways.” He also says he wife will be pissed about his tirade (but does it anyways) and calls Heyman a “clown.”
At this point, Heyman jumps in to reply, and says that he has been negative towards Guillén because of his actions in Miami.
Next up, Guillén offers an apology to his employer and his family … sort of.
Finally, the icing on the cake: Guillén challenges Heyman to a fight, in which the proceeds would go to charity.
Although Heyman has yet to respond directly to the fight invitation, he did comment on a joke by another Twitter user that Guillén’s charity of choice might be fast food chain Arby’s.
Guillén’s rant is priceless, but that fight certainly would not be. People would pay good money to watch a sports media member fight a former MLB manager and – frankly – we need this in all sports.