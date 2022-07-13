Ozzie Guillen Goes Off on MLB Reporter; Challenges Him To Fight

Ozzie Guillén has been known as someone who gets a bit “hot under the collar” at times. It appears that “at times” has struck again.

This story begins with Guillén making postgame comments following the White Sox’ afternoon loss yesterday. It was the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians.

In case you’re not aware, Guillén is now a studio analyst for NBC Sports Chicago. Appearing on the team’s postgame show, he referred to current Sox manager Tony LaRussa as “Rick Renteria with credentials.”

Ozzie Guillen & Scott Podsednik have had enough



Podsednik: "We need to hear Tony [La Russa] say 'the way we're taking the field and what we're doing is unacceptable.'"



Ozzie: "I want him [La Russa] to be THAT guy. The White Sox need THAT guy." pic.twitter.com/p1L48eJPg4 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 12, 2022

Many people were unhappy with his comments, but a rather mundane tweet from New York Post MLB columnist Jon Heyman got Guillén FIRED UP. Heyman, perhaps jokingly, mused that Guillén was angling for La Russa’s job on the postgame show.

Will be interesting to see if it’s possible to get someone’s job by insulting them on a postgame show https://t.co/VvXe9YFRsh — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 12, 2022

Here’s where things start to go off the rails. Guillén begins with a reply directly to Heyman’s tweet and suggests that Heyman hates on him because he’s Latino, among other things.

Hate me why? Because of bad English? Because I won? Am loud? Good looking? Rich? I don't need to insult anyone to get a job. Maybe you think I do. Tired you putting me down. Maybe you think you can because your privilege and I am not? — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) July 13, 2022

He follows that up with a second reply, this time clarifying that he has “always defended Tony [LaRussa]” and loves “the guy in many ways.” He also says he wife will be pissed about his tirade (but does it anyways) and calls Heyman a “clown.”

I have always defended Tony because I love the guy in many ways. So don't talk shit without knowing who I talk to and what I say. My wife will be piss and I have changed but you asked for it. You clown. You will never be better then anything you do in life including tv. Payaso — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) July 13, 2022

At this point, Heyman jumps in to reply, and says that he has been negative towards Guillén because of his actions in Miami.

You’re claiming when you said he’s Rick Renteria w/credentials that was a compliment? That’s u being negatuve, not me. I also know you interviewed in SD after saying u didn’t want to manage. It is true I’ve been negative on u after observing u up close in Miami — just my opinion. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 13, 2022

Next up, Guillén offers an apology to his employer and his family … sort of.

I apologize to @NBCSChicago and my family but tired of Jon Heyman using me as his punching bag. He is not here in Chicago he don't know anything stop lying stealing people money with bad stories. Am a man before it all and I won't let him insult me like that. — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) July 13, 2022

Finally, the icing on the cake: Guillén challenges Heyman to a fight, in which the proceeds would go to charity.

Jon you hate me and always bad mouth me. Let's settle it. Let's raise money Jon me and you the ring. Whatever money we raise goes to charity. I am not perfect, but tired you hiding behind you a writer. — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) July 13, 2022

Although Heyman has yet to respond directly to the fight invitation, he did comment on a joke by another Twitter user that Guillén’s charity of choice might be fast food chain Arby’s.

Lol — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 13, 2022

Guillén’s rant is priceless, but that fight certainly would not be. People would pay good money to watch a sports media member fight a former MLB manager and – frankly – we need this in all sports.