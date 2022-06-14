Ozzie Albies, Braves Star 2B, Sidelined With Broken Foot

The Atlanta Braves, winners of 12-straight games, will be without two-time All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies for the foreseeable future.

Albies suffered a broken foot during the fifth inning of Monday night’s 9-5 Braves win over Washington. After hitting a grounder towards short, Albeis, 25, was injured as he attempted to leave the batter’s box and head for first base.

Barely down the first baseline, Albeis dropped to the ground, and eventually limped back to the dugout before being replaced. He was noticeably resisting putting any weight on his left foot.

Later Monday, the Braves announced that Albeis had suffered a fractured left foot.

“Hate it for Ozzie. Hate it for us,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said following the win. “He’ll be fine. He’s young, he’ll heal quick. Like I said, I just hate it for the kid because he loves to play baseball and he’s such a big part of our club. It’s a chance for somebody else to do something good.”

Albeis, who went 0-for-2 Monday with a walk and a run scored, is batting .244 with 8 homers and 33 RBIs. Though 62 games this season, he has an OPS of .694. He was named a Silver Slugger in both 2019 and 2021. Defensively, he led the National League in assists a season ago.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was clearly affected by Albies’ injury. Moments after the game he told Bally Sports:

“(Albies is) like my little brother, we’ve played together now for six years, we’ve been through a lot together, a lot of ups and a lot of downs. There’s not a better human being out there. Obviously, we’re thinking about him.

“At the end of the day, these things happen in sports and we’re going to continue to grow and get better.”

Down their starting second baseman, Atlanta will attempt to make it 13 wins in a row when they visit the Nationals for the second game of a three-game series. Orlando Arcia is expected to fill Albies’ role until he returns. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm EST.

