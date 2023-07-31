Owner Jim Irsay Gifts Fan $2k In Cash At Colts Training Camp

Videos by OutKick

It seems Jim Irsay is handing out cash to everyone except Jonathan Taylor.

The Indianapolis Colts owner gave a fan $2,000 in crispy green Benjamins Saturday evening in an attempt to prove he’s just a really great guy!

Irsay was riding away in a golf cart at Training Camp when the fan yelled out to him: “Mr. Irsay, I never win a Twitter contest! Can I get a signature?”

Clearly in a hurry to go do whatever it is he does, Irsay passed along a stack of signed $100 bills to a Colts staff member.

“I can’t stop, but give this to that man,” he said.

One of my favorite training camp traditions. I always love giving back to the fans who show so much PASSION. Thanks for coming out to Grand Park last night #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/kW271VLLZq — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 30, 2023

The fan then reacts how any of us would react if handed a couple G’s for no reason — whooping, hollering and yelling, “Mr. Irsay, you’re the man!”

The lucky guy recorded a video for social media following the encounter.

“Mr. Irsay, I just want to say thank you for your generosity last night,” he said. “My family and I plan to use the money to make some more family memories. Maybe some concerts, rounds of golf or even a Colts game or two.”

In this economy?! Sir, have you seen the price of concert and NFL tickets these days? You’re going to need more than $2,000 for an agenda like that.

If you buy this, I’ve got some oceanfront property for sale in Indiana.

Anyway, I’m calling shenanigans on this entire stunt.

Sure, Irsay has a history of randomly passing out cash to fans at Training Camp. But the cameras were just too strategically placed, and this fan is just way too theatrical.

Oh, I’m leaving on my golf cart, but I just happen to have a stack of signed bills in my hand.

It feels like a well-staged PR stunt to distract fans from Irsay’s beef with the team’s star running back.

Just in case, though, I think I might hit up Colts camp this weekend.