Overcrowded LA Animal Services Requires Adopters to be COVID Vaxxed 

COVID has corrupted LA Animal Services.

Some of these dogs are spending weeks or even months inside crates at the shelter, but you have to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination to adopt a dog?!

K911resQ founder Sabrina Somma and Claudio Kusnier, a former volunteer at the West and East Valley Shelter who has since been suspended for talking to the media, joined Tomi to discuss.

