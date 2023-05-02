Over 9 Million People Watch ‘Super Mario’ Through Twitter Blue Loophole

Videos by OutKick

Twitter Blue allows users to upload videos that run for as long as 60 minutes.

That’s the length of an HBO television show. Or in the case of Super Mario Bros, half of the film.

And Twitter is how millions of users consumed the blockbuster.

According to Forbes, an account called “vidsthatgohard” posted the film in its entirety across two separate posts. The first of which aired the maximum of 60 minutes, while the second streamed the final 30 minutes of the film.

Twitter removed the account this week, but not until its streaming of Super Mario Bros. amassed over 9 million views free of cost.

An account called Twilight Sparkle also uploaded the film over the weekend, drawing another million views.

Both accounts remain suspended at the time of publication.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MARCH 30: A general view of atmosphere as Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment, and Universal Pictures presents THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Shake Shack Kickoff Event at Shake Shack on March 30, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment, and Universal Pictures)

Super Mario Bros. has surpassed $1 billion dollars in the box office after 26 days in theaters. And that’s with some 9 million people consuming the film for free on Twitter.

The big loser is, of course, fight fans. Undoubtedly, UFC fans had hoped Twitter wouldn’t catch the loophole in Blue that allows users to stream a main event fight for free.

They caught it.

So expect Twitter to emphasize cracking down on Blue users after the Mario debacle.

Elon Musk implemented the expanded video run time as a perk for content creators. Podcast and video hosts can utilize the feature to stream an entire show, as an alternative to YouTube.

Sharing links is the most valued feature on Twitter. Creators drive traffic to their websites, podcasts, and videos via direct links.

Yet Twitter hopes to entice creators to move/keep their content on its platform through Blue, cutting out its role as the middleman.

Of course, that doesn’t include films still airing in theaters.