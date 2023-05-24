OutKick’s Tomi Lahren And Charly Arnolt Talk Target’s ‘Bud Light’ Fiasco

Videos by OutKick

Retail giant Target is staring down the barrel of a “Bud Light” situation. So, OutKick’s Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt appeared on Fox News’ Hannity to discuss why the company found itself in this predicament.

Lahren and Arnolt spoke with host Sean Hannity about the company’s emergency meeting over LGBTQ Pride Month merchandise. This included a controversial “tuck-friendly” swimsuit for “women.”

“Okay, I don’t even know if I can find a correct way to describe the way that the women’s bathing suit — that are worn by biological men — hides biological male parts,” Hannity said. “That is as efficiently as I can say it.”

“Yeah, there actually is a correct descriptor,” Arnolt said. “They’re called ‘tuck-friendly’ and ‘crotch-expanded’ swimwear.

“Those were two of the elements that were on display, right when you walk into Target stores, and something that I would venture to say the majority of Target consumers are not looking for,” she continued. “Whether it’s for themselves, or for their children.”

Charley went on to say that Target is just the latest place where kids are being inundated with the woke agenda. Sports and schools beat them to the punch.

Tomi Lahren Says At Least One Target Store Got The Message

Hannity then asked Tomi why Target — a company in the business of making money — would do this sort of thing. She had a very quick answer.

“A little thing called the Corporate Equality Index, and that’s exactly what they live and die by,” the Tomi Lahren Is Fearless host said. “But I think that Target, really soon, is about to find out what happens when conservatives shop — or rather don’t shop — because they are about to get Bud Lighted.”

She then gave some anecdotal evidence that the backlash against the Pride offerings had been heard. Upon visiting her local Target, Tomi said the offending merch had been moved from the front of the store to the back.

“So Target beware, I know that you allow a small minority of the population to run roughshod, but not here in Tennessee, and hopefully not in a city or state near you guys.”

Charly added that Target’s situation was just the latest company to go this route following other major examples like Adidas and Bud Light. She said that she thinks they know what they’re doing.

“They have been captured by the left and they have just completely ignored their consumer base,” she said. “They’ve ignored their bottom line and instead, they are purely out to push a social agenda and that’s exactly what we’re seeing with Target. It’s infuriating.”

