OutKick’s ‘Most Stylish People’ Of 2023

Every year, the New York Times releases its list of the most stylish people.

You don’t have to be particularly stylish to make the list. Actually, you don’t even have to be a person. It’s just a roundup of the year’s biggest pop culture newsmakers.

This year’s NYT list included the usual celebrity suspects. Beyoncé topped the list along with Gwyneth Paltrow, Pharrell Williams and power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Martha Stewart was featured for her Sports Illustrated bikini photo shoot. And stars like Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, Pam Anderson and David and Victoria Beckham made the cut, too.

But they also had some really bizarre selections like Dylan Mulvaney, Jeff Bezos’ boat, the AI Pope and the cockroach at the Met Gala.

Naturally, we thought: OutKick can do this better.

So in no particular order…

Our (Much Better) Most Stylish People List

Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins head coach is truly impressive. Not because he’s the mastermind behind the most entertaining offense in football. But because he’s committed to hoodies and pulled up joggers — even in the sweltering, sticky heat of South Florida.

Plus, McDaniel has all the coolest shoes.

Tua: “What is that… for” pointing at the orange tag on McDaniel’s sneakers.



Mike McDaniel: “It’s the brand man… are you 75 years old?”



😂 #HardKnocks #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/QvJ814224S — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) December 6, 2023

The ‘X’ Sign on Top of Twitter’s Former Headquarters

In his first full year as owner of Twitter/X, Elon Musk pissed off every leftist, every major corporation and every hater of free speech. But he didn’t stop there. He also drew the ire of the City of San Francisco when he installed a gigantic, flashing X above the social media platform’s downtown headquarters.

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

Smirking Kevin James (via Getty)

Nothing says style quite like Doug Heffernan. This watermarked photo of Kevin James — originally taken on the set of King of Queens in 1998 — was arguably the meme of the year. And no one really knows why.

The Mysterious Cocaine Baggie

Speaking of mysteries, who left the baggie of booger sugar in the (library/West Wing/random cubby) at the White House? Could it have been Colonel Mustard with a candlestick? Or was it the President’s cocaine-addict son who happened to be living there at the time? Surely not.

I guess we’ll never know because the Secret Service closed the investigation immediately after miraculously zero evidence was found.

JESSE WATTERS



THE COKE FILES



PRIMETIME OBTAINS WHITE HOUSE COCAINE DOCS



THE COCAINE STORY DOESN'T ADD UP – COCAINE REPORTEDLY FOUND NEAR SITUATION ROOM



COCAINE STORY KEEPS ON CHANGING – WHERE DID THEY FIND THE COCAINE? …….. pic.twitter.com/ne5tG61U2M — Stalin 🇺🇸 (@StalinCruz) November 15, 2023

Joe Biden’s Esteemed White House Guests

Let us never forget the time the current administration helped to restore honor and decency by hosting topless transgender activists on the White House Lawn.

Quite the wildly inappropriate stunning and brave fashion statement.

White House pride event 👇🏻



What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Cs0HXwCYmr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

Tiffany Gomas

I am telling you right now… Tiffany Gomas’ viral airplane meltdown was the most overplayed, annoying story of 2023. But I have to hand it to her: She cashed in. Tiff stretched her 15 minutes of fame into several months. She now has 138,000 Instagram followers and sells personalized shoutouts on Cameo.

Sam Bankman-Fried (The Courtroom Sketch Version)

While former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried was on trial for fraud, embezzlement and criminal conspiracy, the courtroom sketch artist inexplicably turned that dorky, curly-haired bowl of oatmeal into a total stud.

SBF also bribed the court room sketch artist



🤫☠️ pic.twitter.com/sM5HgJeE9D — TUNN3L V1$IØN!* 🇬🇧 (@TUNN3LNFT) October 31, 2023

John Fetterman

A true fashionista, everyone’s favorite Carhartt-hoodie-and-basketball-shorts-wearing lawmaker inspired the entire Senate to go to work looking like slobs. That is until they reinstated a formal dress code just one week later.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Prince of Canada and His Instagram-Loving B-tch Wife

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone outdid themselves with season 26, episode 2: “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.” The episode perfectly mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for screaming about privacy while also demanding more attention than anyone else on the planet.

Connor Stalions

With his extensive, multi-team ballcap collection and chic built-in camera sunglasses, this former Michigan staffer blends in on any college football sideline.

That Kid’s Balloon We Shot Down with a $450,000 Sidewinder Missile

I’m not talking about the Chinese spy balloon that flew over the entire United States mainland before Joe Biden & Co. decided to shoot it down several days later. Nah, they learned their lesson after that.

And they proved it by spending half a million taxpayer dollars to fly an F-22 over Northern Illinois and launch a sidewinder missile at a $12 toy owned by the Bottlecap Balloon Brigade.

Biden shot down some kids’ science project with a $400k sidewinder missile! Btw Biden admitted in his speech today, while not acknowledging this situation directly, that the balloons they shot down were likely just being used for “research or recreation” https://t.co/84yZbFZ924 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 16, 2023

Walk of Shame Bill Belichick

Sure, Belichick’s always been a fashion icon — pulling off a cut-off hoodie like only a future Hall of Famer can. But this season, we saw a different side of Bill. What do you do when your Patriots are awful and you split with your longtime girlfriend?

You find yourself caught on doorbell camera shirtless and disheveled on some random hookup’s front porch.

Bill Belichick doing the walk of shame 😭#BenderBill pic.twitter.com/fEJWj40Yxx — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) November 9, 2023

Every Beer Except Bud Light

Bud Light learned a valuable lesson about virtue signaling when the brand partnered with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney for a cash giveaway and a custom beer can celebrating his “365 Days of Girlhood.” The move sparked the most effective conservative boycott of all time, and Bud Light enters 2024 throwing up hail marys to save the imploding brand.

It was a good year to be Miller Lite.

Mugshot Trump

How do you “save democracy”? By utilizing partisan institutional power to debilitate your political opponent, obviously! Liberal prosecutors smacked former President Donald Trump with a comically-high 91charges in an attempt to keep him from returning to the White House.

But the Orange Man only grew stronger. And he sold merchandise.

Donald Trump is selling mugshot merch pic.twitter.com/o0ECaXiROK — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 26, 2023

The Cleaned up Streets of San Francisco

San Francisco residents have been complaining about the homeless problem and feces-covered sidewalks for years. But when communist dictator Xi Jinping came to town, the streets were magically clean and clear.

Stylish, indeed.

San Francisco cleaned up its streets for the arrival of Chinese Communist Party President Xi Jinping pic.twitter.com/LlzkVHCZME — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2023

Sean Stellato

Everyone’s favorite Italian sports agent had a good run — earning the limelight in his snazzy green Hall of Fame jacket as his client led the New York Giants to three-straight wins.

Sadly, he fell out of favor faster than you can eat a chicken cutlet sandwich. Sean “Slimy” Stellato learned the hard way that $20,000 is way too expensive for a trip to a pizza restaurant.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Fake Chargers Fan

She’s raw. She’s passionate. She loves the Los Angeles Chargers.

And she may or may not be a paid actress.

Before 4th and Goal: 😬



After a TD on 4th and Goal: 😁 pic.twitter.com/qYT1heJKdE — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023

The Pop-Tarts Mascot

We’ll finish this “most stylish” list with the giant breakfast pastry that stole America’s heart. The mascot of the Pop-Tarts Bowl marched right into Camping World Stadium in Orlando, hassled the refs, danced, partied and lived his best life.

Then, our frosted hero sacrificed himself and was devoured on the field on live television.

BREAKING: The Pop-Tart Edible Mascot was found dead after being viciously eaten alive in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/udtGYF8lnf — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) December 29, 2023

Farewell, brave Pop-Tart. Farewell, 2023.

How’d we do? Is this the single greatest list of the most stylish icons of 2023? Or is there anyone we missed? Tweet me at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.