OutKick’s Hayley Caronia Visits The U.S. Open, Finds A Clay Fan Trying To Set A Honey Deuce Record

OutKick producer Hayley Caronia got out of the office today and ended up cruising over to the US Open to take the pulse of America and how people feel on a wide range of topics including Novak Djokovic’s absence.

A clip that caught my attention came when Hayley ran into a Clay fan who at first didn’t want to mix his politics and sports until Caronia went full journalist bulldog on the guy, who said he was at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to suck down the Open’s famous Honey Deuce mixed drinks and watch some tennis.

“How are the Honey Deuces so far?” Hayley asks.

“Fantastic. This is my 15th. I’m going for the record, 22 in a day,” Clay’s fan fires back.

YOOOOOOOOO! 15 of those bad boys deserves some sort of center court recognition between matches.

Now, Clay fan is likely exaggerating because he’s standing upright, but there’s also the chance that the guy just loves vodka and honeydew melon balls.

What a warrior!

Make your own Honey Deuce:

1 ¼ oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka 3 oz Fresh Lemonade ½ oz Chambord® 3 Honeydew Melon Balls

Fill a chilled highball glass with cubed ice and add GREY GOOSE® Vodka. Top with fresh lemonade and raspberry liqueur. Garnish with a skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.

Have a great weekend and remember to consume vodka lemonades responsibly. Those things will catch up to you and that will lead to unnecessarily talking politics with your woke neighbors.