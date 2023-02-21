OutKick Readers Can Get One-On-One Q&A Time With Tomi Lahren: Here’s How

Videos by OutKick

OutKick is kicking off its “Live Zoom Meet & Greet” series on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET with the host of “Tomi Lahren is Fearless,” Tomi Lahren.

This exclusive Zoom with Tomi will be available by invitation to all OutKick VIP members. Those who register for the event will be in the virtual audience for this one-hour intimate session and have the opportunity to ask Tomi questions.

“I’m really looking forward to personally engaging with our Outkick VIPs and having some fun conversations,” Tomi says.

When you join OutKick VIP, you will enjoy perks such as 10% off the OutKick store, the ability to comment on all articles, and much more including exclusive content like the Meet & Greet with Tomi and future events with OutKick founder Clay Travis, Dan Dakich, Jonathan Hutton, Chad Withrow, Joe Kinsey and many more.

If you’re already an OutKick VIP member, keep a lookout for an email inviting you to register for the Zoom meet & greet with Tomi. If you aren’t a VIP yet, the process is easy and the benefits are big. Just go to OutKick VIP and sign up.

We’ll see you Tuesday, Feb. 28th at 7 p.m. ET for an exclusive meet & greet with Tomi Lahren. Don’t miss it!