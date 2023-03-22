OutKick The Show: Get Filthy Rich With Clay Travis’ March Madness Gambling Picks

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden’s economy sucks but these Sweet 16 picks don’t.

With a busy weekend ahead in NYC, March Madness continues to excite and dominate as a thrilling tournament, featuring a couple of tough matchups.

First of all, how can you hate Mr. March, a.k.a. Tom Izzo? The guy is like the Andy Reid of college basketball: brilliant and even better with time to prepare.

It’ll be a sweet week for these eight winners, so let’s dig into the best gambling picks from today’s OutKick The Show for the regional semifinal matchups.

Here are the Sweet 16 picks stamped by the Clay Travis Seal of Approval:

MSU (-1.5) Over K-State Is A Winner

I love Tom Izzo — very few coaches are better than Izzo. The guy has been electric for 20-plus years as a head coach. I am all in on Izzo, minus one and a half against Kansas State.

Take The Under (130.5) In Vols’ Win Against FAU

Tennessee will grind it out. One of the best under teams in the NCAA tournament has been the Vols.

More Picks:

– Arkansas (+4.5) Over UCONN

– UCLA (-1.5) Defeat The ‘Dawgs (Gonzaga)

– Over On Points (137.5) Between ‘Bama, SDSU

– Miami Upsets (-7.5) Houston

– Princeton (+9.5) Over Creighton

– Xavier (+4.5) Wrangle The Longhorns

There are underdogs to love going into this round of March Madness action.

Can’t wait.

