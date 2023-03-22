OutKick The Show: Get Filthy Rich With Clay Travis’ March Madness Gambling Picks

updated

Joe Biden’s economy sucks but these Sweet 16 picks don’t.

With a busy weekend ahead in NYC, March Madness continues to excite and dominate as a thrilling tournament, featuring a couple of tough matchups.

First of all, how can you hate Mr. March, a.k.a. Tom Izzo? The guy is like the Andy Reid of college basketball: brilliant and even better with time to prepare.

It’ll be a sweet week for these eight winners, so let’s dig into the best gambling picks from today’s OutKick The Show for the regional semifinal matchups.

Here are the Sweet 16 picks stamped by the Clay Travis Seal of Approval:

MSU (-1.5) Over K-State Is A Winner

I love Tom Izzo — very few coaches are better than Izzo. The guy has been electric for 20-plus years as a head coach. I am all in on Izzo, minus one and a half against Kansas State.

Take The Under (130.5) In Vols’ Win Against FAU

Tennessee will grind it out. One of the best under teams in the NCAA tournament has been the Vols.

More Picks:

– Arkansas (+4.5) Over UCONN

– UCLA (-1.5) Defeat The ‘Dawgs (Gonzaga)

– Over On Points (137.5) Between ‘Bama, SDSU

– Miami Upsets (-7.5) Houston

– Princeton (+9.5) Over Creighton

– Xavier (+4.5) Wrangle The Longhorns

There are underdogs to love going into this round of March Madness action.

Can’t wait.

Written by Clay Travis

Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021.

One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape.

Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide.

Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions, and started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports.

Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers.

