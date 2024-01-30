OutKick Readers Overwhelmingly Support One Team In The Super Bowl: POLL

Videos by OutKick

OutKick readers are riding with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

The 49ers and Chiefs will meet February 11 in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, and hype is certainly off the charts for the matchup.

Can Mahomes win his third ring? Will Brock Purdy cement himself as a star QB? Everything is up in the air, but what’s not up for debate is who most OutKick readers want to see win.

I polled OutKick readers Tuesday morning about who they’re polling for, and the results aren’t close. Fans overwhelmingly want to see Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers win.

Of the 3,444 voters, a staggering 67.5% of people voted in favor of the 49ers. It wasn’t even close. In fact, it was an absolute blowout.

Who are you cheering for in the Super Bowl? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 30, 2024

What does this boil down to? There are probably several answers to that question, but I think I can float a main one:

Kansas City Chiefs fatigue.

People have had enough of Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce, Brittany and Jackson Mahomes and people don’t want to see them win another ring.

You can’t turn a Kansas City game on without having T-Swift shoved down your throat and you can’t hop on social media without Brittany Mahomes being all over the place.

Honestly, I’d much rather deal with the swift coverage. Brittany Mahomes is a professional victim, despite being married to one of the richest men in the country.

As one OutKick reader told me, it’s simply “gross” the kind of coverage around the team thanks to the Mahomes and Swift. To be clear, I’m not comparing Taylor Swift to Brittany and Jackson Mahomes.

T-Swift is one of the greatest entertainers in human history and the best of the past decade at a minimum. Brittany Mahomes sprays champagnes on strangers and then plays the victim card.

The last line of defense against the Chiefs winning another ring is Brock Purdy and the 49ers. Clearly, America and OutKick readers are throwing their support behind them. Who are you supporting in the game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.