Merry Christmas From OutKick: Here’s Our Naughty & Nice List From A Year In Sports & Culture

Santa is busy making his list and checking it twice, so we here at OutKick figured we’d lend him a helping hand.

We made the following video and have recapped our Naughty & Nice list below:

When you work at a company that encourages unfiltered, fearless opinion, you’re bound to make a few enemies. We’re kicking off our naughty list by putting some virtual coal in these stockings:

THE LADIES OF THE VIEW

The View. (Getty Images)

Tomi Lahren, Host of OutKick’s Tomi Lahren is Fearless, sticks it to the roundtable of ‘cackling hags’ who all suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. In case Tomi’s card got lost in the mail, allow us to say “Get Well Soon!”

DRAYMOND GREEN

Draymond Green. (Getty Images)

Imagine being “Don’t At Me” host Dan Dakich’s “guy”, and slipping onto his naughty list. How the mighty have fallen!

TICKETMASTER

Ticketmaster. (Getty Images)

OutKick writer Mike Gunzleman aka Uncle Gunz is blaming Ticketmaster for being the ultimate let down this Christmas. Imagine promising your Swifty nieces tickets to the hottest concert of the year and not being able to deliver? Tough.

ZACH WILSON

Zach Wilson. (Getty Images)

OutKick associate producer Caity McDuffee is not impressed with New York Jets QB Zach Wilson. Quit sliding in to moms’ DMs and get your head in the game!

DANIEL SNYDER

Daniel Snyder. (Getty Images)

After a scandalous year for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, he finishes out 2022 on OutKick360 co-host Jonathan Hutton’s naughty list. What a way to go out!

OUTKICK HATERS

Clay Travis. (Getty Images)

David Hookstead calls out OutKick’s very sad haters and losers. Not everyone can be as smart and funny as we are! Jealousy is a disease, so they better keep those masks on. We know our haters are still wearing theirs alone in their cars.

DESHAUN WATSON

Deshaun Watson. (Getty Images)

When you offend more people off the field than on, you earn the title Offensive Player of the Year AND a spot on OutKick 360 producer Davey Hudson’s naughty list.

SLEEPY JOE’S WHITE HOUSE

President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Tomi Lahren is Fearless producer Kylie Michael jabs (not THAT kind) Joe Biden’s White House for STILL pushing a vaccine that doesn’t work on our citizens AND military members.

NBA FASHION KILLERS

NBA fashion. (Getty Images)

Editor Anthony Farris is taking issue with NBA players who dare to look good on AND off the court. I’m sensing some jealousy, but I support it. To the naughty list!

LIVER KING

Liver King was living a lie and even Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley was dumb enough to fall for it! Turns out the king’s body by animal organs was actually achieved by taking steroids. False advertising gets you a spot on Writer Matt Reigle’s naughty list.

ROB GRONKOWSKI

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek. (FilmMagic)

Fmr. Patriots Cheerleader Camille Kostek caught Rob Gronkowski’s eye NINE years ago, and Producer Hayley Caronia is just wondering why there isn’t a massive rock on her finger yet. She’s even willing to man up and propose herself if Rob can’t get it together. Tsk tsk.

It’s not all bad! Visions of sugar plums dance in our heads when we think about who made it on our Nice List:

SPECIAL OPS MILITARY

U.S. soldiers. (Getty Images)

David Hookstead gets to sit down with some of our nation’s heroes on his show American Joyride all year long, so it’s only fitting that he shows our badass special operators in the United States Military some extra love this holiday season. We couldn’t agree more!

BRIAN ROBINSON JR

Brian Robinson Jr. (Getty Images)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr suffered two shots in the leg back in August, and still managed to crush it on the field. This comeback earned him a spot on writer Matt Reigle’s nice list.

BRITTANY ALDEAN

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean. (FilmMagic)

Brittany Aldean lands herself on producer Hayley Caronia’s nice list for kicking woke country stars to the curb. She stands up for good ole American values like the country music world should! Maren Morris & Kacey Musgraves, take notes and remember who your fanbase is!

GOLDEN STATE WARRIOR CHEERLEADERS

Golden State Warriors dance team. (Getty Images)

The lovely Golden State Warrior Cheerleaders showed 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo some court-side love (who wouldn’t?!) and editor Anthony Farris claims that’s how all dark-haired Italian men should be treated. If the squad fit in Farris’ stocking, we’d send them over, but I think he’s out of luck!

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis. (Getty Images)

The Sunshine State Phoenix, America’s Governor Ron DeSantis made Tomi Lahren’s nice list for showing us what true leadership looks like. If only other politicians could fall in line!

DAKICH CYCLES FOR THE CITY DONORS

Indy kids are better off thanks to Dakich Cycles for the City, a program run by OutKick’s very own Dan Dakich and his wife Leigh, which aims to provide bicycles for children in need. Those who donated to this awesome cause have a well-deserved spot on Dan’s nice list!

TOP GUN MAVERICK

Tom Cruise. (FilmMagic)

Hollywood apparently used up most of their brain cells and all they can come up with these days are sub-par sequels, but Top Gun Maverick was an exception to the rule, earning a “Well done, Tom Cruise” from OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton.

OUTKICK FANS

We had to save the best for last! Our haters made the naughty list, so obviously OutKick 360’s Chad Withrow had to give our fans the love they so deserve to close out our nice list.

We’d like to wish a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone EVEN those who made our Naughty List. To our readers and viewers, we closed out a record-breaking year thanks to all of you and we’re committed to raising the bar even higher. Here’s to outkicking our own coverage in 2023!