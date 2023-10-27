Play OutKick’s MLB World Series Challenge

Videos by OutKick

The 2023 MLB World Series begins with Game 1 Friday when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington. In honor of the Fall Classic, OutKick is launching a FREE contest called the “World Series Challenge“.

Sign up for OutKick’s World Series Challenge Game

This contest is easy to play. Just make picks here for nine different Game 1 questions plus a tiebreaker, sit back and enjoy the World Series opener. Again, this is totally free and a perfect score wins you a $100 Amazon gift card. Obviously, the tiebreaker splits the difference if two entrants have a perfect score.

OutKick World Series Challenge questions

1. Who wins Game 1 (moneyline): Arizona Diamondbacks (+137) or Texas Rangers (-172)

The D-Backs send RHP Zac Gallen out for Game 1 while the Rangers go with RHP Nathan Eovaldi. Gallen is just 2-2 in the 2023 playoffs and Eovaldi is 4-0. All four of Eovaldi’s outings are “quality starts,” which means he pitched at least 6 innings and allowed 3 or fewer ERs.

Texas Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi throws a pitch vs. the Astros in Game 6 of the 2023 ALCS at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Also, Texas has the more productive postseason lineup. The Rangers have scored 20 more runs than the Diamondbacks in these playoffs (71-51) and Texas’s on-base percentage is 27 points higher (.344-.317).

My pick: Texas Rangers (-127)

2. Will Game 1 go Over (+100) or Under (-125) the 8.5-run total?

Since the Under is pricier than the Over for Game 1, I’ll go that way. The sportsbooks are trying to lure Over bettors by setting the odds at even-money because the Under is the right side. But, this is a FREE TO ENTER contest so the more expensive Under doesn’t cost actual money.

My pick: UNDER 8.5 runs (-125)

3. Will the 1st inning of Game 1 have Under 0.5 (-117) runs scored or Over (-117)?

The same logic for question #2 applies here. Also, the 2nd question obviously correlates with the 3rd. If I think Game 1 is going Under 8.5 (-125) then I’ll say it gets off to a boring start.

My pick: Under 0.5 runs (-117) in the 1st inning of Game 1

4. Total hits for Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager: Over 1.5 (+175) or Under 1.5 (-240)

The implied win probability of Over 1.5 hits (+175) for Seager in Game 1 is 36.4%. Seager has just four multi-hit games in his 12 games this postseason, which is obviously 33%. So, based on the odds, it’s a bad pick for us to go Over.

My pick: Under 1.5 hits (-240) for Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager

5. Total hits for Texas Rangers OF Adolis Garcia: Over 0.5 (-250) or Under 0.5 (+180)

The 2023 ALCS MVP is raking in these playoffs. Garcia has at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games this postseason, 17 hits in total, including seven home runs.

My pick: Over 0.5 hits (-250) for Texas Rangers SS Adolis Garcia

Sign up for OutKick’s World Series Challenge Game

6. Total hits for Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll: Over 0.5 (-250) or Under 0.5 (+180)

Carroll is most likely winning the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year and made the All-Star game in his 1st big-league season. In his playoff debut, Carroll has hits in eight of his 12 games played with four multi-hit games.

My pick: Over 0.5 hits (-250) for Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll hits an RBI sacrifice fly vs. the Phillies in Game 7 of the 2023 NLCS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

7. Total hits for Arizona Diamondbacks OF Ketel Marte: Over 0.5 (-260) or Under 0.5 (+185)

I have to zag somewhere in this contest and I’m picking this question. As you can tell by the odds, it’s a long-shot Marte goes hitless in Game 1 of the World Series. Marte has hits in all 12 of his playoff games this year and has a 16-game hitting streak. But he’s due for a stinker.

My pick: Over 0.5 hits (+185) for Arizona Diamondbacks OF Ketel Marte

8. Which player steals the 1st base in Game 1 of the World Series?

Question #8 in the 2023 OutKick ‘World Series Challenge’.

Since Arizona is the visiting team, the D-Backs will get 1st at-bat. Carroll is their leadoff hitter and has the most stolen bases for either team (54) so that makes him …

My pick: Corbin Carroll steals the first base in Game 1

Sign up for OutKick’s World Series Challenge Game

9. How many strikeouts will Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen have: Over 4.5 (-125) or Under 4.5 (-105)?

Gallen had the 6th-most strikeouts in MLB during the regular season. But, he’s failed to strikeout more than four hitters in his four previous 2023 playoff starts. Plus, Texas’s lineup has the 3rd-lowest K% out of 12 teams this postseason.

My pick: Arizona RHP Zac Gallen will have Under 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Arizona D-Backs RHP Zac Gallen delivers during the 1st inning vs. the Brewers during Game 2 of the 2023 NL Wild Card Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

10. How many strikeouts will Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi have: Over 5.5 (+115) or Under 5.5 (-150)?

Eovaldi has at least seven strikeouts in three of his four starts in these playoffs. The D-Backs have the 4th-highest K% this postseason as well.

My pick: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi will have Over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

Tiebreaker: How many strikeouts will both teams combine for?

The Rangers have 104 strikeouts in these playoffs and the Diamondbacks have 116. Both have played 12 games so that’s roughly 18 combined strikeouts per game between the two teams. I’ll go two lower because both lineups are better than the pitching staffs.

My pick: 16 strikeouts

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.