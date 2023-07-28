OutKick EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis Talks Babe Ruth Or Shohei Ohtani As Baseball’s GOAT With OutKick’s Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani as the dual-threat weapon enjoys a career year, amid an already dominant run.

Shohei’s case for best pitcher and slugger in baseball not only gives him “unicorn” status but it also asks whether Ohtani’s simply the best to ever do it.

An avid baseball fan and former college player, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has followed the game long enough to decipher whether Shohei is or isn’t the sport’s all-time best.

OutKick founder Clay Travis spoke with Governor DeSantis in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Clay asked DeSantis if Ohtani’s stellar season has catapulted the Los Angeles Angel over New York Yankees legend, Babe Ruth.

Who’s The GOAT: Shohei Ohtani or Babe Ruth?

Clay Travis: I’m curious what you think because you played baseball at Yale. Shohei Ohtani. Is he the most underrated under-discussed baseball player of the modern era?

I look at what he’s doing and the numbers are off the charts.

I took my kids and we’re standing in front of the old Babe Ruth jerseys and everything else. He’s basically Babe Ruth, and I feel like we’re underwriting and discussing how incredible he is.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Yeah, I mean, whenever I’m asked about who the GOAT in baseball is, I always say, Ruth. You can argue like, Willie Mays, you know, maybe Ted Williams is the best hitter. And I say, look, Ruth was the greatest homerun hitter of his era, one of the best ever. But he was also one of the best pitchers of his era.

They just decided to move him to the outfield once he went to the Yankees. But, I mean, this guy was a Hall of Fame pitcher, too. And to do both of those now, Ruth, once he started to hit, he stopped pitching.

Ohtani is doing both right now, and I think he is the top star in baseball because how the hell do you do that?

No one’s been able to do that at that level in baseball history for the last hundred years.

