OutKick Exclusive: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Answers Whether He Expects Joe Biden To Survive A Second Term, What It Means For Greedy Kamala Harris

A vote for Joe Biden in 2024 is a vote for Kamala Harris.

In an exclusive sit-down hosted by OutKick founder Clay Travis, Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis discussed several topics, including whether Joe Biden can last another presidential term if he’s the Democratic nominee.

At 80 years old, Biden’s cognitive abilities have been plunging. It’ll take a miracle for Biden to make it to 2028.

DeSantis stated that voting for Biden is effectively voting for his V.P. to be president, with the assumption Biden won’t endure a full second term.

Kamala Harris waits for her shot at president … but is she a worse option to lead the country than Joe Biden?

Clay and DeSantis discussed the potential for Biden’s run for re-election and whether he can survive a second term.

WATCH: RON DESANTIS DISCUSSES BIDEN WITH OUTKICK’s CLAY TRAVIS

Clay Travis: “Running for president, that if Biden runs well, maybe I’ll start here. Do you think Biden will actually be the nominee in 2024?“

Gov. Ron DeSantis: “I think he wants to be. And I think if he can drag himself up, then, you know, as the incumbent president, they can’t just take it away from you. I mean, that’s the issue. And unless he goes willingly, I think he will be the nominee.”

Clay Travis: “So if [Biden’s] the nominee, I think Nikki Haley came out and said that she feels on some level like she’s running against Kamala because she thinks Biden will step down and Kamala Harris will be president.

“Do you think if Biden were reelected in ’24 with Kamala as his VP, that Kamala would end up president at some point?”

TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Well, I mean, look, you have to look at what’s the average mortality rate in the United States. Biden will be 82. I think when you say so. I mean, he’s already passed normal life expectancy. So it’s not like that would be an unforeseen thing. I think the American people should know if you’re voting for Biden, you are effectively voting for Harris to likely be the president of the United States over the next four years.

“There’s just a good chance that that happens … And as bad as Biden’s been, I think a lot of people would view Kamala is even worse, if that’s possible.