OutKick Exclusive: After Field Of Dreams Visit, Ron DeSantis Releases New Baseball Cards

Ron DeSantis grew up loving baseball, and he’s brought that love to his presidential campaign as well.

DeSantis has been touring Iowa to meet with voters, and took the opportunity recently to visit the site of “Field of Dreams,” the legendary baseball movie.

“Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa!” DeSantis posted on Twitter. “Great night at the Field of Dreams with @CaseyDeSantis, Madison, Mason & Mamie.”

And after the baseball-themed visit, the campaign has revealed exclusively to OutKick that they’ll be releasing 10 Ron DeSantis baseball cards signed by the Governor to the Team DeSantis storefront.

The cards will have a “career highlights” list printed on the back. Biographical information starts with participating in a Little League tournament in Williamsport, PA, playing for Yale University’s baseball team and continuing through personal and professional highlights.

DeSantis’ Former Coach Predicted Presidential Run

DeSantis’ college baseball coach joined OutKick’s Dan Dakich to talk about his career at Yale.

“I was a part of the ‘82 championship Cardinals and in 2002, a guy from St. Louis did a book on where are they now?” said John Stuper. “And I was one of the where are they now Cardinals? So he came by and he watched the weekend series that we played at Yale. And he you know, he stayed with me for three days he asked me is, you know, hey, Yale is known for its leadership and for its presidents. He goes, Do you have anybody on your team now or before that you think, you know, could be presidential timber? And I said, Well, there’s a guy in Harvard Law School right now. And Coach, their coach, Governor DeSantis was in his first year of Harvard Law. And I said, I think he could be that guy. I didn’t name him. But I said he could be that guy. So I must have seen something.”

The visit to the “Field of Dreams” site came on the heels of the recent GOP Presidential Debate, the first chance for primary voters to hear from almost all of the candidates. DeSantis’ performance was widely praised, and polls released afterwards have shown a tightening race in Iowa.

The Iowa site has become such an important part of baseball history that even MLB moved to host a game there in 2022. For a former player and lifelong baseball fan like Ron DeSantis, visiting has to be a dream come true.