OutKick Bets: Kayla Knierim Weighs In On NL Central Matchup

As a four-game series gets underway at Wrigley Field between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, OutKick Bets‘ Kayla Knierim takes a break from the NBA Playoffs to focus on the diamond in Thursday’s game of the day.

“Looking at PointsBet Sportsbook, the Cubs are currently the run line favorite with a total sitting at nine. This will be the third meeting between these two teams having split their first series 1-1,” she said. “The Cubbies who currently hold a 6-6 record, 3-3 at home, and we’ll have Mark Leiter, Jr. take the mound. While the Pirates are coming in at 5-7 and will look to Bryse Wilson to make the start.”

Knierim said both teams have gone through a bit of a rough patch as the Cubs enter the night off back-to-back losses, while the Pirates have dropped their last three straight.

Pittsburgh is currently 1-5 on the road, but keep in mind that was against the Cardinals and Brewers.

“I’m not super wild by either team heading into tonight especially after Leiter’s rocky started against the Rockies,” Knierim said. “His first is 2018 and it doesn’t help that the Cubs have gone 0-2 into as the favorites this season.”

MLB BEST BETS FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 21

“On top of that, the bats have been the opposite of hot for the Pirates, who have totaled 5 runs in just three games,” she said. “So it will be interesting to see how Leiter will take advantage of the Pirates’ poor hitting. However, the over has actually hit in their last five meetings when the Pirates have played the Cubs in Chicago.”

Knierim said she has a little more confidence in the Cubs bats than anything else, so she’s taking Chicago moneyline at -165 and staying “far from the total.”

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of the game:

