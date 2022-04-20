OutKick Bets: Cash In On Celtics-Nets

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics? We’re in.

OutKick Bets’ Kayla Knierim is here to break it down.

“The current lines according to PointsBet Sportsbook has Boston as the 3.5 favorites with a total of 226,” she said.

While Knierim said she typically wouldn’t feel great about taking the Nets because they are one of the worst teams at covering but this isn’t just any game.

BET NETS: KYRIE IRVING, BROOKLYN HAVE SCORE TO SETTLE IN BOSTON

“This game is a coin-flip, clearly, as we had a buzzer-beater in Game 1 and I like that they are going in as the underdogs tonight,” she said. “On top of that, the Nets have actually gone 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against teams with a winning percentage.”

Knierim is taking Brooklyn at +3.5 and hoping KD has a better night than he did in Game 1 — as long as the team can collect themselves, clean up the turnovers, and play to the level we know they can, Knierim thinks it’s easy enough.

“Looking to this total of 226, which was exceeded in Game 1, I’m leaning with the overs,” she said. “Seeing how this number came down from 229 and assuming KD goes off tonight.”

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of the game:

