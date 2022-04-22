OutKick Bets: Cash-in On Bucks-Bulls

OutKick Bets’ Kayla Knierim looks to Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls in Friday’s game of the day.

Milwaukee took the first win on the road, beating Chicago 93-86 in Game 1 on Sunday. Chicago put up a stellar defensive effort on Wednesday, beating the Bucks 114-110 to tie up the series 1-1, and the series heads to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday.

“PointsBet Sportsbook has the Bucks going into the night as the road favorites at -2.5 with a total of 222.5,” Knierim said. “To get straight to the point, I’m back on the Bucks tonight at -2.5, and here is why — for starters, they are just the better team even without Khris Middleton, who will be sidelined tonight after sustaining a knee injury in Game 2. But I have all the confidence that Giannis and Jrue Holiday will pick up the slack in his absence.”

Knierim said the Bucks are also 18-9 against the spread when entering the game as the road favorite.

“The Bulls are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 when going in as the home underdogs. If you’re taking the total of 222.5, yes they exceeded this total in Game 2 but were way under it in Game 1,” she said. “When you factor in Middleton — who is one of the Bucks leading scorers — not playing tonight, I’m tempted to lean the under. However, these are two teams who ranked in the top 13 and offensive rating and taking the over wouldn’t be the craziest thing, seeing is how Milwaukee is 15-12 over-under as the road favorite and the Bulls are 7-5 over-under as the home underdogs. But I still think I’m leaning the under tonight.”

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of the game:

