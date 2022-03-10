Outkick Bets: Betting Vanderbilt v. Alabama

Videos by OutKick

The SEC wrapped it’s opening night and Vanderbilt wrapped Georgia’s season with a thud on Wednesday. Now it’s on to Alabama for the Commodores. The Tide on the only matchup between the two-and-a-half weeks ago. Alabama sits as a 5.5-point favorite. The total is 149.

When these two met in Nashville, it was a hearty battle. Vanderbilt did the majority of the leading. In fact they led by as many as seven with 15:57 to go in the game. Over the next ten minutes Alabama would go on a run that would give them the lead by as many as ten. Vanderbilt slowly melted away that Crimson Tide lead and behind the 26-points from Scotty Pippen Jr, almost pulled out an upset even late .

This time the game goes neutral court for second round of the SEC Tournament and if you want to trust this Alabama team… good luck. Their inconsistencies have been well-documented this season and they have lasted thru their very last game, a painful overtime loss to LSU. What is consistent about Alabama? They don’t play defense worth a lick. They are 327th in the nation in points allowed per game and 199th in opponents’ field goal percentage. When you aren’t playing enough defense under Nate Oats’ offensive style, you have a chance for a very high-scoring game. The over has gone in 7-of-10, including three straight games. They’ve also allowed 80 to LSU, 87 to Texas A&M and 71 to South Carolina. Those aren’t exactly SEC offensive juggernauts.

For Vanderbilt, it’s a gritty attempt at taking teams most night. They are a physical crew that has just enough pure scoring skills to make people wary of them. They’ve impressed me a lot this season with how often they are in the game against good teams especially at the under eight-minute mark in the second half. When these two last threw it up last, the Commodores were scratching and clawing for every second. They were down ten with less than four minutes to go and still had a shot. I love a team like that especially when I will be needing points. I am taking the over 149 tonight . I’d love to say Alabama is that much better and will crush the ‘Dores dream for the NCAA tournament but I’d also love to make my mortgage payment next month. Take the Tide if you’re feeling the need for adrenaline, mine stays with the total.