Outkick Bets: Betting Rockets/Magic

This evening we look to take a break from the hustle of college basketball picks and refocus our attention toward the Association. There are many ways to have fun watching the NBA. Tonight, we choose sicko mode: Rockets @ Magic.



As fate would have it, the worst team in the Eastern Conference gets to host the worst team in the Western Conference. It’s beautiful in a way only their parents could appreciate. I know a lot of you don’t want to subject yourselves to this so let’s bet it for our efforts.



Orlando is a 4-point favorite and the game sits at 232.5 for the total. It’s not much of a secret that the Rockets aren’t all that interested in winning, Orlando isn’t as open about any such desires. However that do have two fewer wins than the visitors. It’s a lottery pick battle. With that comes NO SPREAD BETTING from me but we can play with the total.



It’s the largest number of the board for good reason: no one will play defense. These two combine to go OVER damn near 57% of the time. Also both teams have gone over in 7 of their last 10 games respectively. You can look at their overall numbers and get scared by their lack of offense compared to everyone else, but that’s for 60 games. Right now, no one is playing a lick of defense and I don’t expect this to change in the stretch run. Give me the OVER 232.5 while I can get it.