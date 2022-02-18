Outkick Bets: Betting Predators/Hurricanes

Videos by OutKick

HOCKEY TALK! We have ourselves a really fun game in the hockey world tonight. The two closest teams to my house are doing battle in scenic Raleigh, North Carolina. The Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes (-176) in the battle of the night in the NHL. The total is 6.

The Hurricanes have inched up on the moneyline (opened -160). They are one of the best teams in hockey, a superb scoring squad and almost unbeatable at home. However, they have been slippin’ recently losing their last home game (two nights ago) and have dropped four of their last five games. It’s a quiet spell the ‘Canes are used to this year. This is the coldest they have been since the end of November-Early December in which they had a stretch of 5 losses in 6 tries.

The Predators are chilly too right now despite being a road warrior. They’ve lost three in a row, four-of-five and a pair of those were on the road despite racking up a 14-8-4 road record. Someone’s gotta get a win tonight.

In net the NHL’s third best goalie will be manning the pipes for Carolina. Frederik Andersen is third best in save-percentage (.928) and goals allowed per game (2.07). He’s also slumping but figures to find relief soon. He’s allowed ten goals in these three recent losses and posted a .888 save percentage which would rank him somewhere between “awful” and “the worst” in the league. It’s a blip?

The Predators will be up against it. They are in the middle-of-the-pack in scoring and allowed and since the All-Star Break have been ice on ice, scoring six and allowing 14 goals in the three games back. Juuse Saros hasn’t been bad this season, but this stretch has been ugly. I do not trust a side at all. I know both teams are good, have been good and in all likelihood will be again, but I don’t know when.

That’s why tonight, I am on the total. It’s at 6. The Predators have had two of their three games recently get to seven goals by allowing 4 and 5 goals respectively. But, I can’t expect that to continue. They are too good and so is Saros. Carolina on the other hand is the best in the NHL in goals allowed and yes, the Andersen stats before worry me but I am all-in on this being a blip. Both of these teams are going to be battling to quiet the storms of suck since the All-Star break. The Hurricanes are 12-9-1 to the UNDER at home including each of their last three and their only other meeting with Nashville was 3-2 (UNDER). I am playing for some course correction tonight. Hurricanes under 6 (-122) .