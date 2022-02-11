Outkick Bets: Betting Nuggets/Celtics

Videos by OutKick

The first NBA game night post-trade deadline is always fun. It’s sarcasm, of course, but you look for teams that are in the middle of fluctuations in their roster with players getting to town in time for games, passing physicals, etc. Tonight though, we are looking at a flat-out mismatch in this stretch of the season. The Celtics are -6 for the game and the total is 219.

Denver comes into town for the first of a back-to-back and they do so after pummeling the limping Nets and Knicks. The also come into town ready to battle a team that isn’t in shambles at tip. Boston has found themselves lately, winning 8 of 9 games and now sit 6 games above .500 and have vaulted up to 7th in the East. Believe me, it’s a big deal.



The Celtics run is all about that defense. They are second in the NBA in team efficiency rating. Also the C’s boast the league’s best points per game allowance total and in their last three games are allowing a player 89.0 points to their opponents. Boston is ferocious right now and that could be a problem for the Nuggets.

Denver is without Jamal Murray as they’ve been all season but did get good news that he may be able to return to some action soon. What’s that mean? Shrug emoji. But they’ve battled hard all season and are a third in the league in FG % (47.2%) and fourth in the NBA in such on the road (47.2%).



I find myself liking this Celtics team more and more. They’ve covered in 6 of their last nine games, they’ve won 8 of those 9 outright and of those eight wins, 6 have been by double digits. Also, 7 of those last nine games have gone under. Tonight, we double-dip. Celtics -6 and under 219.