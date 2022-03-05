Outkick Bets: Betting North Carolina @ Duke

Videos by OutKick

It is impossible to escape this game and it’s circumstance. There will be many more accolades still thrown around for a legendary coach still before tonight’s game and after. It is our turn to look at where there is money to be made. Duke is a strong favorite at -11.5 and the total is 153.5.

Despite us attempting to ignore the hype, the hype may have a legitimate impact on the court. North Carolina does have a four-game winning streak but the best chance I think North Carolina has in a game where they will be outmatched, is to get onto the Blue Devils quick and often. A prolonged ceremonial evening after a long day of waiting to get onto the court can only be a detriment for the Heels and I think the home team can be the only one to not be as effected.

I’ve been wary to trust Duke since the Virginia game. It was a loss against middling team in a middling league. The past few seasons also have made me believe Duke is sometimes slightly too good to be true. However, that Virginia was their last loss. They got their win back against the Cavaliers since, beaten the tarnation out of their schedule both at home and on the road and proved successful against a sporty and dangerous Wake Forest. They’ve covered the spread in thee Rod their last four games.

Duke is a big favorite for a reason and I do like them to cover the 11.5-points tonight, but I also really like the over 153.5. These two teams are flying offensively. Defensively Duke may be in the top 60 in points allowed per game but North Carolina is 273rd! In their last twenty combined games, the total has gone over 15 times. In those same twenty games the total was 150+ seven different times. All seven it went over. I think once both teams settle, and it won’t take long for Duke, it’ll be a points free-for-all .