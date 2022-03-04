Outkick Bets: Betting Bucks @ Bulls

Videos by OutKick

We blinked and now we find ourselves within spitting distance of the end of the regular season. There’s just nineteen games remaining for the Bucks and Bulls and tonight’s game has taken on even more importance. The Bulls lead the Bucks by a single game for the third spot in the Eastern Conference but, even as the home team, are five-point underdogs and the total is 239.

The Bulls won five straight heading into the All-Star break but since they are losers of three-of-four coming out of the timeout and have dropped three straight. Their competition has been tough since coming back, splitting with Atlanta and dropping games to the Heat and Grizzlies. They are also popping in as an underdog for the fourth straight try (0-3 ATS) fresh off the heels of being the betting favorite for six consecutive games (5-1 ATS).

Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are expected to return this month but until then, it remains the DeMar DeRozan show featuring Zach and Nik. If all three are on their game, they are more than competitive, they are actually pretty good. So is Milwaukee. They are .600 against good teams on the road. The Bucks are winners of two of their last three with the spread within half-a-point of five. Both of those were on the road.

Chicago is limping right now and their upcoming schedule is brutal. Eight of their next ten games are against playoff contenders or dominant forces including a couple with Milwaukee. If they can get through that around .500 or close to, they’ll get back two HUGE pieces for the stretch run and can be salty and dangerous again. Until then, I am taking the Bucks tonight -5 and I am adding the under 239 too. The Bucks have gone over in two of their three games since the Break but this is their first road game. The Bulls, at home since the Break, 2-0 to the under and 3-of-4 overall have gone under the number .