OutKick 360 Talks Major SEC Hoops Storylines With Trey Wallace

OutKick’s Trey Wallace joined the OutKick 360 crew ahead of a packed weekend of SEC hoops to deliver a preview of the Saturday madness, and also chat SEC coaches, darkhorse teams that could stun the SEC competition, and more.

When asked about which upcoming matchup intrigues him the most, Trey laid out why Tennessee versus Arkansas is set to be a must-watch.

“I really wanna see Tennessee and Arkansas come out and play tomorrow,” Trey responded.

“That game that we previously saw in Fayeville: low-scoring outing for teams like Tennessee and Arkansas the way they played offense,” Trey noted, also circling the Gators vs. Wildcats matchup taking place at O’Connell.

The top four seeds in the #SEC can make a run at the NCAA Tournament. Outside of the Top 4, @TreyWallace_ has eyes on Alabama as he joined @Outkick360 today. pic.twitter.com/9ChseXOGdw — OutKick (@Outkick) March 4, 2022

“Can Kentucky take care of Florida in Gainesville? That stands out to me.”

Trey then pivoted to the storylines coming out of the South Carolina and Auburn battle.

“I know Tennessee fans are rooting for Frank Martin just like they were rooting for Ben Howland at Mississippi State the other night.

“If South Carolina somehow beats Auburn tomorrow, Tennessee would get a share of the SEC regular-season championship. … If Tennessee could win tomorrow and maybe win one or two in Tampa, you’re looking at a potential two-seed compared to a three-seed, which kinda works out better in the second round.”

OutKick 360’s Jonathan Hutton asked Trey which team he’ll be keeping an eye on in the SEC tournament that some folks might’ve slept on.

“Alabama. Alabama stands out to me,” Trey responded.

“Their guard play is good; it’s so surprising how this past week went. … I’d look at LSU and Alabama as teams that’ll be playing on Thursday that could potentially make a run toward the weekend.”

Hutton asked about which SEC coaches Trey believes are currently on the hot-seat.

“I think Tom Crean should be putting out his resume,” Trey admitted. “It’ll be interesting to see what’ll happen with Frank Martin at South Carolina. I could see Frank Martin stepping away from the Gamecocks.”

Follow Trey on Twitter @TreyWallace_