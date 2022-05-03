OutKick 360: SEC Dominates Draft Numbers, Yet Again

OutKick 360‘s Jonathan Hutton isn’t surprised that the SEC led the league for the 16th consecutive year in most players drafted. He’s surprised that the conference is able to reload, year after year.

“It’s almost not even fun anymore, the dominance of the SEC,” Chad Withrow said. “I say that as a college football fan that would like some of these other conferences to step it up.”

Watch everything the OutKick 360 crew had to say about the SEC’s dominance during Monday’s show:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.



New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.