Outkick 360 Reacts To Watson Accuser Interviews

The OutKick 360 crew discussed their thoughts on the interview featuring two of the 22 women who have accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual harassment and assault in pending civil lawsuits.

HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel spoke with Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes about their alleged encounters with Watson when he was the Houston Texans quarterback — the women described their massage sessions with Watson in excerpts released by the network, as relayed by OutKick’s Armando Salguero.

DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSERS DESCRIBE MASSAGE SESSIONS THAT LED TO LAWSUITS

“It is highly unlikely that 22 people got together and concocted some big-time lie where none of this is true. It’s highly unlikely that he’s not guilty of something.”

Here’s what the guys had to say:

