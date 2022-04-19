OutKick 360 Reacts To AJ Brown’s Contract Issues With The Titans, Skipping On-Field Programs

On Monday, it was reported that Tennessee Titans wideout AJ Brown intends to skip on-field work this offseason as he awaits a contract extension.

After the media reacted to the breaking news, Brown tweeted back at those questioning his leadership as part of the process.

“I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of a sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I,” Brown posted.

OutKick 360 gave their thoughts on the rift between Brown and the Titans.

“We shouldn’t just couch this as not that big of a deal,” said Jonathan Hutton. “He’s confirming he’s doing this on purpose; he’s not just skipping the first two weeks of conditioning. It doesn’t sound like he has any intention of showing up without a contract extension.”

I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

“AJ Brown should tweet less, first and foremost,” added OK360’s Chad Withrow. “He should not involve himself with certain things on Twitter.

After hearing reports of Titans general manager Jon Robinson staying mum on a new extension for Brown, Withrow stated that Brown’s complaints against the Titans might be well warranted.

“If he’s hearing nothing and you’re hearing about the Jets’ willingness to sign AJ Brown or DK Metcalf or Deebo Samuel to an extension, and you’re not hearing that from your team, then I understand the apprehension. … Now, you shouldn’t be putting that anxiety out on social media, but I understand feeling that way.”

“They’re a far better team when they’re AJ Brown-centric,” noted Paul Kuharsky, referencing the Titans’ shaky 1-4 record without their lead wideout.

WATCH:

OK360’s Real-Time Reaction To Brown’s Tweet

AJ Brown Rift With Titans

