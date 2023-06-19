‘Outer Range’ Fans Hit With Bad News, Josh Brolin Series Not Expected To Return For A Long Time

Videos by OutKick

“Outer Range” fans could be waiting a long time for season two of the hit Amazon series.

The sci-fi/Western series with Josh Brolin took the entertainment world by storm in 2022, and was one of the best shows in a long time.

Somehow, Amazon found a way to perfectly combine “Yellowstone” with a similar energy to what fans loved in “Lost” and “Stranger Things.”

It was an incredibly ambitious show that brought viewers the journey and mystery of the Abbott family.

Season one wrapped up back on May 6, 2022. Fans, myself included, have been salivating for the show’s return ever since.

Now, a time window might be becoming clearer.

“Outer Range” was a massive hit in 2022. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

When will “Outer Range” return?

A new report from TheDigitialFix.com pins the show’s likely return to some point in 2024. More specifically, the report claims March 2024 could be the landing point.

For the sake of argument, let’s assume season two premieres Friday March 8. That’s still more than eight and a half months away.

That would also put nearly two years between seasons.

When will “Outer Range” season two premiere? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Another interesting note from TheDigitalFix.com is that season two apparently did some shooting back in April. However, concrete updates on a filming timeline are nowhere to be found.

Add in the fact the writers’ strike doesn’t even appear close to finding a resolution, and the timeline presented does seem to make sense.

“Outer Range” fans can’t wait for season two. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Fans don’t want to wait long.

As I’ve mentioned before, there’s nothing worse than a long wait between TV seasons. It’s borderline torture. There are truly few things worse than diving headfirst into an awesome series and then waiting possibly years for new episodes.

We’re already long past one year since season one ended. Now, fans are likely left waiting until 2024 until season two premieres.

It’s definitely not an ideal situation, but unfortunately, it’s the situation fans are in. At least it’s not the three-year gap “Stranger Things” fans suffered through between seasons three and four.

Will “Outer Range” return in 2023 or 2024? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Let’s hope some more updates start leaking out. Fans are craving all the information we can get about when “Outer Range” will eventually return. Let’s hope it’s not long!