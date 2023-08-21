‘Outer Range’ Fans Hit With Brutal News About The Show’s Return

Videos by OutKick

“Outer Range” fans should start mentally preparing to not see the series return this year.

There’s been a ton of speculation online about when the hit neo-Western/sci-fi with Josh Brolin will return after an incredible first season.

Filming wrapped at some point in July, according to The Digital Fix, and normally, that would mean the series might only be four to six months out.

That’s not the case here because of writers and actors striking. Actors striking means no re-shoots can be done until the strike ends.

Will “Outer Range” return before 2023?

What does that mean for “Outer Range” season two hitting Amazon? It means nothing positive. The Digital Fix reported March 2024 is a possible release date for season two…..if there’s no major bumps in the road that get hit along the way.

That’s not great, folks. Not great at all. That’s still more than six months away. If the show does return in March 2024, it would be nearly two years between seasons.

As I’ve said many times before, there are few things more annoying than long breaks between seasons. “Stranger Things” fans had to wait three years between seasons three and four.

It was brutal, and “Outer Range” fans are seemingly heading down the same path due to actors striking.

When will “Outer Range” return? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

The series with Josh Brolin is outstanding.

If you haven’t already started watching “Outer Range,” I can’t recommend it enough. There’s no time like the present.

Fire it up today if you’ve never seen it before. It’s a bizarre mix of “Yellowstone,” “Stranger Things” and “Lost.”

It’s fascinating and trippy. “Outer Range” hooks you from the first episode as viewers are introduced to the Abbott family and refuses to let go through the final credits of season one.

Will “Outer Range” return before 2024? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

It’s just a shame fans are going to have to wait so long for new episodes. I wish I had better news for everyone, but I don’t. Let’s just hope it’s epic whenever it does return.