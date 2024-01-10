‘Outer Range’ Season Two Return Timeline Gets Significant Update

Videos by OutKick

“Outer Range” will hit TV screens at some point this year.

The first season of the truly epic and also very strange Amazon series with Josh Brolin concluded back in April 2022, and it was one of the most underrated hits of the year.

It was a perfectly executed blend of “Yellowstone” and “Stranger Things” with a splash of “Lost” top top it off.

I truly couldn’t stop watching the struggle of the Abbott family as they fought to keep their land amid paranormal and unexplainable circumstances.

Fans have wanted to know since April 2022 when season two would arrive, and there’s finally some clarity.

“Outer Range” expected to return in 2024.

Prior to writers and actors striking, it seemed likely season two would have aired last year. However, that simply didn’t happen due to the strikes.

That meant the new timeline was pushed to 2024 and fans hoped and prayed it wouldn’t get pushed to 2025.

Well, I have good news for everyone. TVLine.com reports filming is finished and season two ” is on track for a 2024 release.”

The report is backed up by an Amazon Prime Video promo for the 2024 slate. It’s only briefly flashed, but “Outer Range” is on the list.

Season two should show up this year.

This is OUTSTANDING news. The year is shaping up to be a murderer’s row of TV options. “House of the Dragon,” “True Detective: Night Country,” “Yellowstone,” “Masters of the Air” and now “Outer Range” will all drop new episodes this year.

After a horrible 2023 slate because of the strikes, entertainment fans are in for a truly wild and awesome year of shows.

“Outer Range” is right at the top of the list for what I’m pumped about. Season one ended with an incredible reveal (that I predicted very early on), and fans were left with a cliffhanger that had people craving more.

Brolin also gave fans an all-time performance Royal Abbot and Omogen Poots is nothing short of sinister and unsettling as Autumn – the mysterious drifter who appears on the ranch.

If you haven’t seen it yet and have no idea what I’m talking about, trust me when I say you’re absolutely not ready for the ride that is “Outer Range.” No matter how crazy you think it might get, I promise you it gets crazier.

“Outer Range” expected to return in 2024. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

If you trust anything I say when it comes to entertainment – and you absolutely should – I recommend you watch the first season of “Outer Range” when you get a chance. It’s an undiscovered goldmine of insanity. I have no doubt we’re in for a stellar second season with Brolin, once again, leading the way.