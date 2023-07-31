Western/Sci-Fi Hit ‘Outer Range’ Might Not Return For A Very Long Time

Videos by OutKick

“Outer Range” fans should be prepared to wait a depressingly long time for season two.

The first season of the Amazon Western/sci-fi hit wrapped up May 6, 2022, and it was one of the most underrated shows of the year.

Not only was it underrated, but “Outer Range” was truly one of the best shows that fans have seen in years.

It was “Lost” combined with “Stranger Things” and “Yellowstone.” If that doesn’t get the blood pumping, then you don’t know great entertainment when you hear it.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem likely new episodes will return in 2023.

“Outer Range” is a hit show. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

“Outer Range” isn’t expected to return in 2023.

It was speculated back in June the series probably won’t return to 2024, and it appears that’s still the case. The Digital Fix reported it’s likely the series with Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots return “in the first half of 2024.”

There’s been some reporting online that the entire second season has already been filmed, which would mean writers and actors striking wouldn’t make any kind of impact.

I’ve reached out to Amazon to see whether or not that’s actually the case. I haven’t heard back at the time of publication.

If filming isn’t actually done, then it’s one ice until the striking is over, which could be a long time.

When will “Outer Range” return for season two? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Fans want season two.

“Outer Range” came out of nowhere to become one of the best shows of 2022. Brolin was excellent as Royal Abbott and Poots was unbelievably sinister as mysterious drifter Autumn.

Fans watched the Abbott family try to fight for their land as strange and unexplainable events seem to consume them. None were more mysterious than the presence of a huge hole on the Abbott’s land.

I won’t spoil the ending of season one, but it was an epic cliffhanger. The signs and hints were there all along, but it definitely hit in a special kind of way.

Now, fans are desperate for season two to find out what will happen with the Abbott family and Autumn. Unfortunately, it sounds like we’ll be waiting a long time.

Waiting years between seasons is never fun. It’s just brutal, but it’s where “Outer Range” fans now sit. Let’s hope if it doesn’t return until 2024 that it’s dropped as soon as possible next year. Fans can’t wait.