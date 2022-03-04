in Politics

Our New ‘Creepy Pelosi’ Shirts Are Fantastic

The OutKick design team is widely known for creating the best t-shirts in media. The industry said it, not me.

And our new Creepy Pelosi t-shirts are perhaps the best yet. Take a look:

Creepy Pelosi T-Shirt

Fantastic.

Other shirts available at the OutKick store include our Free Canada, Not Woke, Fidel Trudeau, Make America Florida designs.

Also, you can still buy the very popular Faucism shirts in honor of “Where is Dr. Fauci?

Faucism T-Shirt

A favorite of mine.

Head over to the OutKick store now for more options.

 

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

