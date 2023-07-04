Best Of: Our Leaders Divided Us By The ‘Truth’ | Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

This column originally ran on May 22, 2023. OutKick is re-running as part of our July 4th Best-Of.

The truth is what ultimately divides us.

We are a nation divided between those who believe the truths they are told and those who do not.

Yet the truths they hear are so rarely truths at all. That’s never been more clear than right now. The Covid pandemic affirmed that over three years.

Deceit is more empowering than reality. Those who control the message understand that.

Last week, Special Counsel John Durham released his long-awaited report on the origins of the FBI’s probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign ties to Russia. Durham found the DOJ and FBI “failed to uphold” its mission of “strict fidelity to the law.” The investigation concluded the FBI operated as a disinformation shop for the Clinton campaign.

The report confirmed the government, media, and FBI lied to us. They falsely asserted that Trump conspired with an authoritarian government to seize control of Democracy.

But the finding didn’t prompt a retraction from said institutions. Rather, they each doubled down on what is officially a hoax.

Democratic politicians like Rep. Eric Swalwell, who allegedly had sex with a Chinese spy, called the findings a “process foul, not of any substance.”

ABC, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC downplayed the report’s importance, hardly covering the news beyond a first mention. Namely, Rachel Maddow informed her viewers the investigation was a “dud,” one that proved nothing.

Lastly, the FBI dismissed the report and stated the investigation “reinforce[d] the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect.”

As a result, one side of the country still believes that Trump summoned Russia to rig the 2016 election on his behalf. The other side now believes the FBI sought to rig the election for Hillary Clinton.

There are two narratives, yet only one truth. And it’s not the truth you hear on the news or from the FBI.

And therein lies why we are a nation of two Americas, divided by truths on which our leaders have declared war.

Consider the most divisive topics. Are they not all a product of a ruling class telling those below them to believe a “truth” and combat those who oppose?

Regression most aptly describes the state of race relations in America. The government claims white supremacy plagues every ounce of this nation. Joe Biden did so again last week during his commencement address to Howard University.

“White supremacy … is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland,” Biden said. “And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a black HBCU. I say this wherever I go.”

He’s right: he does say so wherever he goes. As does his party and media.

You might notice, however, Biden doesn’t provide any data points to support said claim. He never does. Nor does his party or media.

Why is that?

Perhaps it’s because there aren’t any adequate statistics to support the volume in which white supremacy is referenced.

In fact, all existing race-related measurements in government, business, and academia serve merely to discriminate against white people, often in the name of equity.

White supremacy does not exist on the macro level. It hasn’t in years.

Still, incendiary warnings of such are not without influence. While there might not be any that proof white supremacy exists, that doesn’t stop Americans from believing it.

And fearing it.

Last week, Fox News Tonight host Will Cain referenced a Gallup poll finding that race relations between white and black people had steadily risen until Barack Obama took office in 2008, when he asked black Americans to ignore what they see and feign outrage over race.

Via Fox News.

Here’s Cain on the poll:

“In June 2008, just months before Barack Obama won the presidential election, nearly 70% of Americans believed race relations were somewhat or very good. By Obama’s last year, the number of Americans who had a positive view of race relations dropped by nearly 20 points, including less than half of black adults.

“Additionally, the number of black Americans who worry a great deal about race went from around 40%. During Obama’s presidency to nearly 70%. Today, the number of white Americans who worry about race nearly doubled in that time span as well. Between the last year of Trump’s presidency and the first year of Biden, the number of Americans who worried a great deal about race increased from 31% to almost 50%.

“If you didn’t word count, by the way for the New York Times, for example, on the word racist over the last 15 years, what you would see is an absolute explosion. All the race-mongering, all the division, it’s working.”

It’s also working to the political, financial, and societal benefit of those inflaming the tensions. All the while, the nation segregates around a hypothesis that’s far more myth than reality.

Ask the targets of Jussie Smollett’s race hoax. Or this pregnant white woman, whom the media and rabble-rouser lawyer Ben Crump defamed as a racist because of a lie that she stole a bike from a black man.

"She's been called a racist. She's been called a thief. There are reasons defamation laws exist, and we plan to pursue that."



Lawyer for woman at the center of viral Citi Bike video is planning to sue the media. pic.twitter.com/ZLUB8ehKwx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2023

With control of the message, our leaders have asked us to reconsider our most basic truths. Such as our own gender.

Womanface, as we call it, is the appropriation of gender — specifically of women. It’s the most destructive lie of a generation.

The trans movement is not metaphorical. It’s literal.

Yet effective. “Gender affirming” is a type of propaganda that threatens to separate the country to a point beyond reconciliation.

The idea that gender is a mask and children have an inherent right to participate is a chasm with which even the more tolerable cannot forgive, understand, or compromise.

Perhaps erasing women and severing body parts is where the line of unification is drawn. Gender ideology is a product of a lie that may permanently divide the nation.

So, you have to ask yourself why our leaders are doing this. Why are they using deceit to divide us?

The answer is, of course, power. Power is almost always the answer. Divide and conquer, to reference the old adage.

To maintain control, leaders create dissent between subordinates and opponents, thereby preventing them from unifying in opposition.

And dissent they’ve created.

Imagine you believed every detail they spewed regarding Trump, Russia, white supremacy, Covid, race, and gender. You would understandably form a severe disdain for the other side. You would want to destroy the opposition at all costs and help suppress their opinions.

At that point, nothing else matters. It becomes your moral duty to preserve the country from the very people you are led to believe threaten it.

As grievance affairs author James Lindsay explained on Lisa Boothe’s podcast last week, American dissent boils down to tyranny versus liberty. The truth, a prerequisite to liberty, fortifies us against tyranny.

So as long as people fear the state of society, and blame each other, they will turn to those above them for answers.

Our leaders subvert the truth to weaken us, to divide us, and to enable their preferred reality. Unfortunately, it’s working.

A nation divided by the truth cannot rise up and reduce the power of its leaders. The truth is the only defense we have against those in charge. Without it, we have no chance.