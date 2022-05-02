OSU Tight End, Lifelong Jets Fan Jeremy Ruckert Gets The Call From Gang Green

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert got the call from New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ruckert coincidentally grew up a Jets fan — meaning his father was ecstatic over the selection.

Footage of Ruckert’s reaction showed his dad red in the face over the tight end joining Gang Green.

the moment your childhood dream comes true 🤩@Jeremy_Ruckert1 x @nyjets pic.twitter.com/MWM0NMELNa — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 1, 2022

“It’s a dream come true,” Jeremy told reporters via the New York Post. “I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little kid. I grew up a Jets fan. My whole family grew up Jets fans.”

He added, “Going to practices when they used to practice at Hofstra and going to games as a kid. The story’s still being written and I can’t wait to get to work but in this moment right now, I’m super excited and my family is super excited.”

Last season, Ruckert tallied 26 receptions, 309 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Ruckert is expected to slot in behind tight ends CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin on the depth chart.

GM Joe Douglas’ vision for the Jets offense will lean heavily on OSU products in the coming years, including Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the Jets’ No. 10 pick in the 2022 draft.

