Rock’Em Sock’Em: Did Will Smith Punch The S*** Out of Chris Rock?

During Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony from Los Angeles, comedian Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary. What ensued was stranger than fiction.

As Rock was doing crowd work, he zeroed in on Hollywood couple Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith and made a joke about her shiny dome by asking if she went full-method for GI Jane 2.

At first the joke appeared to land well with the duo until Will Smith got up from his seat, approached Rock on the mic and appeared to punch (or slap) the comedian.

Once Will returned to his seat, with the crowd waiting to get in on the joke, Smith started mouthing off to Rock and told him to keep her name out his f***ing mouth.

Was it real, or a desperate bid for ratings?

Here’s the unedited Will Smith slap of Chris Rock. This looks real. They bleeped it all out on the American version. pic.twitter.com/2fIoL05gO8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 28, 2022