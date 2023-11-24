Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole With Over Three Years Left On Murder Sentence After Killing Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

Oscar Pistorius had two things fall his way earlier in the week that appeared to boost his chances of being granted parole during his Friday trial. It turns out the writing on the wall was correct, and the convicted murderer will soon be released from prison 10 years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The Department of Correctional Services in South Africa granted the former Paralympian parole effective January 5, 2024. Pistorius will be subject to conditions until his sentence expires.

Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole after serving 10 years time. (Photo by Marco Longari – Pool/Getty Images)

Pistorius’ case was presented on appeal in 2015 where the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa overturned his original culpable homicide verdict and convicted him of murder. After another appeal in 2017, Pistorious’ sentence was increased to 13 years and five months. The minimum sentence for murder in South Africa is 15 years.

Pistorius was reportedly told during his first hearing that he would not be eligible for parole until August 2024, but after a counting error by the court was discovered it was proved he was actually eligible for parole in March 2023. His legal team presented these facts, which sped up his parole hearing to Friday.

On top of the counting mistake by the court, Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, made the decision to not oppose the parole.

June had consistently said Pistorius should serve his entire sentence in prison, but the passing of her husband two months ago is believed to have played a part in her change in tune.

Rob Matthews, a spokesperson for June Steenkamp, did read out a statement from her detailing the impact the murder had had on the family.

“I’m not convinced that Oscar has been rehabilitated. Rehabilitation requires someone to engage honestly with the full truth of his crime and the consequences thereof,” the statement read in part.