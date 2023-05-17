Oscar Mayer Changes Name Of Wienermobile To Frankmobile

Videos by OutKick

It’s a sad day, folks: We’ve reached the end of the Wienermobile era.

But fear not, the same wiener on wheels will still be traversing the highways and byways of America. It will just be doing so under a new name: the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile.

Just doesn’t have the same ring, does it?

According to a press release from Oscar Mayer’s parent company Kraft-Heinz, the Wienermobile — which has been in service in one form or another since 1936; bet you didn’t realize it’s been around since FDR was in office — will be rechristened to promote the company’s all-beef franks.

“The newly coined ‘Frankmobile’ pays homage to the brand’s 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe with a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever – all while sparking miles of smiles and uniting fans around a love of meat.”

The press release also revealed that the company’s fleet of 6 mobile frankfurters will have new decals and the old “Wiener Whistle” has been replaced with the less alliterative “Frank Whistle.”

New Yorkers flock to the Wienermobile to snap photos with a piece of rolling Americana. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The Change Comes After A Rough Patch For The Wienermobile

It has been a tough couple of months for the Wienermo– I’m sorry, the Frankmobile. Back in February, someone swiped its catalytic converter, then PETA wanted it to go vegan (whatever that entails).

So maybe this was a way to wipe the slate clean after a tumultuous stretch for the nation’s preeminent food-shopped automobile.

Far be it from me to tell a company what they need to call their drivable sausage. However, don’t they owe it to the public to keep Winermobile?

It’s wild that they’re prepared to throw away 90 years worth of Wienermobile name recognition. Sure, the Frankmobile will retain the Wienermonile’s history. Sort of like how the way the Cleveland Guardians retain the history of the Cleveland Indians. However, it all just feels clunky, weird, and just plain wrong.

I still plan on calling it the Wienermobile. I’m sorry, I don’t care how balanced and beefy the new flavor profile happens to be. I’m just set in my ways.

